U.JI of BESTie fame brings candlelit performance to 'Immortal Songs' stage

U.JI of BESTie fame brought a candlelit performance to 'Immortal Songs'.

For the special dedicated to Ha Choon Hwa and Hyun Chul, U.JI covered Ha Choon Hwa's 1974 ballad "Person I Met by the Lakeside". The former BESTie member and current musical star expressed, "I felt that she had many songs that required a lot of depth in vocals. I also had the feeling that it was a beautiful, so I wanted to try singing it." 

U.JI also revealed that her goal for 2020 was to become known as a "super rookie" on 'Immortal Songs'.

In the end, it was musical singer Min Woo Hyuk who took the final win for part 1 of the Ha Choon Hwa-Hyun Chul special.

Watch U.JI's cover above and her intro below.


She is sexy.

