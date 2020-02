BTOB's Sungjae has revealed a teaser image for the final part of his '3X2=6' project series.



His latest teaser image below features the message "6/6" against a beach background. As previously reported, the BTOB member's '3X2=6' project series will feature two song releases each month for three months. Sungjae has already dropped "Yook" and "For Winter" as well as "W.A.U" and "Chicken".



Stay tuned for updates on Sungjae.