The Boyz kicked fire on the February 1st episode of 'Immortal Songs'.



For the special dedicated to Ha Choon Hwa and Hyun Chul, The Boyz covered the classic Korean song "Arirang Mokdong". Though the track was originally released in 1956, Ha Choon Hwa's version is one of the most well-known covers.



Before their performance, The Boyz reveal that they wanted to bring their own energy to the song, which is often played during national events.



Despite their energetic performance, it was musical singer Min Woo Hyuk who took the final win for part 1 of the Ha Choon Hwa-Hyun Chul special.



Take a look at The Boyz' cover above and their intro below.