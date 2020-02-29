6

Kim Chung Ha reveals cinematic MV for 'Everybody Has' starring Jo Bo Ah

Kim Chung Ha has revealed her music video for "Everybody Has" starring actress Jo Bo Ah.

The cinematic MV follows Jo Bo Ah as she leaves the beautiful city at night for a calmer countryside. "Everybody Has" is a ballad track that aims to comfort those feeling worn out and exhausted, and it's MNH Entertainment's next track from their 'New_Wav' 2020 music project following BVNDIT's "Cool".

Watch Kim Chung Ha's "Everybody Has" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.

 

Guys anyone knows who is a producer of this song?
It got the same vibes like Soyou, Crash, Din Din - Lonely

