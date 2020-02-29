Kang Daniel has dropped a special clip for "Adulthood"!
The special clip above features behind-the-scenes footage of Kang Daniel at a photo shoot, preparing to perform, on stage, and more. "Adulthood" is a song from the singer's 2019 album 'TOUCHIN'', and it's about taking a break from your busy day-to-day.
Watch Kang Daniel's "Adulthood" clip above!
10
3
Posted by2 hours ago
Kang Daniel drops special clip for 'Adulthood'
Kang Daniel has dropped a special clip for "Adulthood"!
4 778 Share 77% Upvoted
Log in to comment