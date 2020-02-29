10

Posted by germainej

Kang Daniel drops special clip for 'Adulthood'

Kang Daniel has dropped a special clip for "Adulthood"!

The special clip above features behind-the-scenes footage of Kang Daniel at a photo shoot, preparing to perform, on stage, and more. "Adulthood" is a song from the singer's 2019 album 'TOUCHIN'', and it's about taking a break from your busy day-to-day.

Watch Kang Daniel's "Adulthood" clip above!

primazaza 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It's Danity 6 months anniversary and he drop Adulthood special clip for us and Hello, Daniel instagram account ❤❤❤

Carlaaida 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

