Kang Daniel drops special clip for 'Adulthood'

Kang Daniel has dropped a special clip for "Adulthood"!



The special clip above features behind-the-scenes footage of Kang Daniel at a photo shoot, preparing to perform, on stage, and more. "Adulthood" is a song from the singer's 2019 album 'TOUCHIN'', and it's about taking a break from your busy day-to-day.



Watch Kang Daniel's "Adulthood" clip above!