KARD have dropped their choreography music video for "Enemy"!
The dance MV above features the female half of KARD with members Somin and Jiwoo, who are also the only featured vocals in the track. "Enemy" is a song from the group's fourth mini album 'Red Moon'.
Check out KARD's "Enemy" choreography MV above
KARD drop 'Enemy' choreography MV feat. Somin & Jiwoo
