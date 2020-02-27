6

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

KARD drop 'Enemy' choreography MV feat. Somin & Jiwoo

AKP STAFF

KARD have dropped their choreography music video for "Enemy"!

The dance MV above features the female half of KARD with members Somin and Jiwoo, who are also the only featured vocals in the track. "Enemy" is a song from the group's fourth mini album 'Red Moon'.

Check out KARD's "Enemy" choreography MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. KARD
  2. Somin
  3. Jiwoo
  4. ENEMY
0 311 Share 75% Upvoted
misc.
3YE suit up for 'Queen' choreography MV
42 minutes ago   0   266
MCND
MCND welcome you to 'Ice Age' in debut MV
54 minutes ago   0   314

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND