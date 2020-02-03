3YE suit up for 'Queen' choreography MV

3YE have dropped their choreography music video for "Queen"!
In the choreography MV, 3YE are dressed in suits against a traditional Korean building as a backdrop. "Queen" is the girl group's third single, and the MV for the track follows a dangerous, noir theme.
Watch 3YE's "Queen" choreography MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
