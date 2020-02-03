3

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

3YE suit up for 'Queen' choreography MV

AKP STAFF

3YE have dropped their choreography music video for "Queen"!

In the choreography MV, 3YE are dressed in suits against a traditional Korean building as a backdrop. "Queen" is the girl group's third single, and the MV for the track follows a dangerous, noir theme.

Watch 3YE's "Queen" choreography MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. misc.
  2. 3YE
  3. QUEEN
0 266 Share 60% Upvoted
misc.
3YE suit up for 'Queen' choreography MV
42 minutes ago   0   266
MCND
MCND welcome you to 'Ice Age' in debut MV
54 minutes ago   0   314

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND