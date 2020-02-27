6

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

BTOB's Sungjae meets cute kitty cat in 'Come with the Wind' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Sungjae has dropped his music video teaser for "Come with the Wind".

In the animated MV teaser above, Sungjae comes across an adorable kitty cat who's glad to receive pets. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs.

Sungjae's 'YOOK O'clock' drops on March 3 KST. What do you think of the teaser above?

  1. BTOB
  2. Sungjae
  3. COME WITH THE WIND
0 289 Share 75% Upvoted
misc.
3YE suit up for 'Queen' choreography MV
42 minutes ago   0   266
MCND
MCND welcome you to 'Ice Age' in debut MV
54 minutes ago   0   314

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND