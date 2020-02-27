BTOB's Sungjae meets cute kitty cat in 'Come with the Wind' MV teaser

BTOB's Sungjae has dropped his music video teaser for "Come with the Wind".



In the animated MV teaser above, Sungjae comes across an adorable kitty cat who's glad to receive pets. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs.



Sungjae's 'YOOK O'clock' drops on March 3 KST. What do you think of the teaser above?



