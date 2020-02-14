Henry joins Far East Movement and AlunaGeorge for the vibey single 'Nice Things'

Henry, Far East Movement, and AlunaGeorge have joined forces to release their new song "Nice Things" on February 14th.

The groovy beat showcases Henry and AlunaGeorge's smooth vocals. With its effortlessly sweet and soulful melodies, “Nice Things” actually delves into the messy and heartbreaking parts of being in love.



“Love is polarizing and love is sacrifice,” explains Prohgress of Far East Movement. “And love is the best when it drives you crazy. This song is one of those movies.”

Henry shows off his singing in both Chinese and English, so make sure to check out their song above!