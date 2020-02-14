KLM Royal Dutch Airlines bow their head in apology after racism controversy

YONHAP NEWS

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines bowed their heads in apology at a press conference after their racism controversy at a press conference held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on February 14th.





The airline faced much criticism after a passenger traveling from Amsterdam to Incheon discovered a sign stuck to a bathroom door written only in Korean that stated: "For flight attendants only." The passenger was then told by an employee that it was because Koreans could be dormant carriers of the Coronavirus, and the incident has thus sparked the ire of many due to the racist implications of the sign.

KLM has released an apology statement for the incident and top executives bowed their heads in apology at the press conference. They have also reiterated that although the mistake was the fault of a crew member, they would take responsibility for the action.