KARD break out in 'Red Moon' MV

KARD have dropped their music video for "Red Moon".



In the MV, the KARD members break out of a cube and dance under a red moon. "Red Moon", co-written by member B.M, is the title song of KARD's fourth mini album of the same name, and it has the strong, dance beat that KARD songs are known for.



Watch KARD's "Red Moon" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.











