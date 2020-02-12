9

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

KARD break out in 'Red Moon' MV

AKP STAFF

KARD have dropped their music video for "Red Moon".

In the MV, the KARD members break out of a cube and dance under a red moon. "Red Moon", co-written by member B.M, is the title song of KARD's fourth mini album of the same name, and it has the strong, dance beat that KARD songs are known for.

Watch KARD's "Red Moon" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 





  1. KARD
  2. RED-MOON
2 968 Share 82% Upvoted

1

She_her_her798 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

KARD never fails to fire me up with their pulsating vocals and alluring flirty visuals - Good fun!!

Share

1

bartkun2,696 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
I like it, let's hope they will get win in one of music shows very soon.

Share

