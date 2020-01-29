34

16

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Watch BTS performing 'Black Swan' on bare feet, interview on 'Map of the Soul: 7' + more on 'The Late Late Show'!

AKP STAFF

BTS have finally unveiled the first ever, full performance of their pre-release single "Black Swan" on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', on bare feet!

In addition to delivering a spectacular live performance, awing ARMYs worldwide, BTS also sat down with host James Corden once again to chat about their recent performance at the 'Grammy Awards', their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and more!

Of course, we can't forget about the legendary game of hide and seek that BTS decided to play with James Corden and their fellow guest Ashton Kutcher! Watch every moment from #BTSxCorden, above and below!

  1. BTS
14 3,870 Share 68% Upvoted

9

darkangel4522,766 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Contemporary dance on a trap beat like who does that? BTS, that is who!

Share

5

caribbeangal3,790 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Y'all we got to talk about this part! Jimin was killing it! The camerawork was also on point.


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND