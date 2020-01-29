Watch BTS performing 'Black Swan' on bare feet, interview on 'Map of the Soul: 7' + more on 'The Late Late Show'!

BTS have finally unveiled the first ever, full performance of their pre-release single "Black Swan" on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', on bare feet!

In addition to delivering a spectacular live performance, awing ARMYs worldwide, BTS also sat down with host James Corden once again to chat about their recent performance at the 'Grammy Awards', their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and more!

Of course, we can't forget about the legendary game of hide and seek that BTS decided to play with James Corden and their fellow guest Ashton Kutcher! Watch every moment from #BTSxCorden, above and below!