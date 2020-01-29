ARMYs are freaking out over BTS playing hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher & James Corden on 'Late Late Show'

According to ARMYs on Twitter, the January 29 broadcast of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' was literally the best thing ever!

As many of you know, the biggest boy band in the world BTS returned to 'The Late Late Show' on CBS once again on January 29 to perform their new single "Black Swan" for the first time ever. But in addition to debuting their "Black Swan" stage, BTS also played a hilarious game of hide and seek with host James Corden and the night's fellow guest, Ashton Kutcher!

You can tell just how excited ARMYs were about this episode of 'The Late Late Show' by all of the worldwide trends dominating Twitter, including #Ashton!

Scroll down below to see why such a simple game of hide and seek ended up driving ARMYs crazy with all kinds of mixed emotions! Make sure to also stay tuned for a recap of BTS's latest 'The Late Late Show' guest appearance on "Black Swan" performance, coming soon!

OMG iconic!!! @BTS_twt #BTSxCorden Hope Ashton Kutcher will be ok he carried Jin all the way !! pic.twitter.com/oh6fJ4dTB6 — Soo Choi⁷ 💜 2/21 (@choi_bts2) January 29, 2020

🤣Ashton is genuinely the best dad in the world! 🤣 this is so hilariously funny! Poor Jin, poor Ashton’s shoulder 🤣@aplusk @BTS_twt

This is the best show ever James Corden!!! @latelateshow thank you for having #BTS 💜💜💜 https://t.co/6Qd5ODtdrH — Mango_oi ⁷ (@oi_mango) January 29, 2020

Ashton Kutcher don't miss the opportunity to hug Jimin good move Ashton good move #BTSxCorden @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/Abz73RJSPf — Roox ⁷ 🖤🦢 (@minimonie97) January 29, 2020

never thought i'd see jimin being carried across the room by ashton kutcher😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/h0Ai60j01Z — T₇♕ (@syubjim) January 29, 2020