ARMYs are freaking out over BTS playing hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher & James Corden on 'Late Late Show'

According to ARMYs on Twitter, the January 29 broadcast of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' was literally the best thing ever!
As many of you know, the biggest boy band in the world BTS returned to 'The Late Late Show' on CBS once again on January 29 to perform their new single "Black Swan" for the first time ever. But in addition to debuting their "Black Swan" stage, BTS also played a hilarious game of hide and seek with host James Corden and the night's fellow guest, Ashton Kutcher!
You can tell just how excited ARMYs were about this episode of 'The Late Late Show' by all of the worldwide trends dominating Twitter, including #Ashton!
Scroll down below to see why such a simple game of hide and seek ended up driving ARMYs crazy with all kinds of mixed emotions! Make sure to also stay tuned for a recap of BTS's latest 'The Late Late Show' guest appearance on "Black Swan" performance, coming soon!
