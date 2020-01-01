VIXX's Ken reveals cover of Park Hyo Shin's 'Goodbye'

VIXX's Ken has revealed his cover of Park Hyo Shin's "Goodbye".
For his latest cover video, Ken took on Park Hyo Shin's 2019 song "Goodbye" from his eighth album. The song is about the sad yet warm goodbye of an inevitable breakup as well as the release of a new beginning.
Listen to Ken's cover above and the original by Park Hyo Shin below!
