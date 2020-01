Ahn Jae Hyun asked viewers to tune into MBC's 'Love with Flaws' on New Year's Day.



On January 1, the actor shared the below photos of himself celebrating the New Year on Instagram along with the message, "Let's meet in a little bit. 8:55PM KST." The photos reveal Ahn Jae Hyun spent his last day of 2019 at Busan's Haeundae Beach.



In other news, Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun have been going through divorce proceedings.





Have you been watching 'Love with Flaws'?