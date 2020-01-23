12

BTS's 'Love Yourself 結 - Answer' becomes 1st ever K-Pop album certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

According to 'Billboard' on January 23, BTS's 3rd full repackaged album 'Love Yourself 結 - Answer' was recently certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) - the first ever K-Pop album to achieve this feat!

To earn this platinum certification, an album must sell exactly 1 million copies within the U.S. In addition to 'Love Yourself 結 - Answer' earning its historical platinum certification, the RIAA has also certified the title track from the same album, BTS's "Idol", as a platinum-selling single. 

Meanwhile, BTS will be performing at the '62nd Grammy Awards' this January 26, ahead of their comeback next month on February 21 with their 4th full album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Congratulations, BTS!

Gotbangtann7387 pts 52 seconds ago 0
52 seconds ago

HUGE congrats to our boys!!!💜💜💜

Bts_U_mean_gods-602 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Record making Kings👏👏👏

