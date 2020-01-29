6

Kim Jae Hwan says 'Goodbye' in lonely, rainy MV teaser

Kim Jae Hwan has dropped the music video teaser for "Goodbye"!

In the MV teaser, the singer spills a coffee and sits lonesome by a rainy window. "Goodbye" is an orchestral ballad about an unwanted parting, and the single album is set to release on February 2 KST.

What do you think of Kim Jae Hwan's MV teaser so far?

