OnlyOneOf reveal teaser image trailer for 'unknown art pop 2.1'

AKP STAFF

OnlyOneOf have revealed a teaser image trailer for 'unknown art pop 2.1'.

The image teaser above includes OnlyOneOf's previously revealed stunning concept photos and a few more along with an audio preview. 

As previously reported, OnlyOneOf are releasing their first single album 'Unknown Art Pop 2.1' and their title track, "dOra maar" on January 30 KST. The group's upcoming single album will kick off the final theme in OnlyOneOf's universe, which consists of "dot, line, and plane." They also previously dropped a strange yet dramatic teaser video for 'mesSAGE'.

Stay tuned for more from OnlyOneOf. 

TaeBreeze666 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I’m so happy I just got into OnlyOneOf and I’m glad I did because they are really talented and should be more known :3 if anyone knows their fandom name can you tell me?

