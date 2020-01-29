OnlyOneOf reveal teaser image trailer for 'unknown art pop 2.1'

OnlyOneOf have revealed a teaser image trailer for 'unknown art pop 2.1'.



The image teaser above includes OnlyOneOf's previously revealed stunning concept photos and a few more along with an audio preview.



As previously reported, OnlyOneOf are releasing their first single album 'Unknown Art Pop 2.1' and their title track, "dOra maar" on January 30 KST. The group's upcoming single album will kick off the final theme in OnlyOneOf's universe, which consists of "dot, line, and plane." They also previously dropped a strange yet dramatic teaser video for 'mesSAGE'.



Stay tuned for more from OnlyOneOf.