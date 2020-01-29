Pentagon open the door in 'Universe: The Black Hall' teaser image

Pentagon have dropped a new comeback teaser image.
Their latest teaser image for 'Universe: The Black Hall' takes on a red shade with lasers blocking the way to a door. Pentagon are returning with their first full album on February 12, which marks their first comeback since "Humph!" in July of last year.
Stay tuned for updates on Pentagon's comeback!
