Pentagon open the door in 'Universe: The Black Hall' teaser image

AKP STAFF

Pentagon have dropped a new comeback teaser image.

Their latest teaser image for 'Universe: The Black Hall' takes on a red shade with lasers blocking the way to a door. Pentagon are returning with their first full album on February 12, which marks their first comeback since "Humph!" in July of last year.

Stay tuned for updates on Pentagon's comeback!

