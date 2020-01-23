3

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Golden Child drop stunning MV teaser for 'Without You'

AKP STAFF

Golden Child have dropped a music video teaser for "Without You".

The MV teaser features the Golden Child members in pure white suits until they switch it up to red and more, and fans also get a preview of the "Without You" choreography and audio.

Golden Child's first repackaged album 'Without You' drops on January 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. Golden Child
  2. WITHOUT YOU
0 290 Share 43% Upvoted
The Boyz
The Boyz' 'Reveal' comeback schedule
39 minutes ago   0   349
BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
10 hours ago   5   8,535

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND