Golden Child have dropped a music video teaser for "Without You".
The MV teaser features the Golden Child members in pure white suits until they switch it up to red and more, and fans also get a preview of the "Without You" choreography and audio.
Golden Child's first repackaged album 'Without You' drops on January 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
3
4
Posted by46 minutes ago
Golden Child drop stunning MV teaser for 'Without You'
Golden Child have dropped a music video teaser for "Without You".
0 290 Share 43% Upvoted
Log in to comment