BTS officially added to 2020 'Grammy Awards' lineup

BTS have been officially added to the 2020 'Grammy Awards' lineup!

Ariana Grande previously revealed she ran into BTS during rehearsals for the '62nd Grammy Awards', but the ceremony had yet to officially confirm the K-pop group as part of the performing artists. BTS have now been officially added to the list of performers on the 'Grammy Awards' website alongside artists like AerosmithCamila CabelloBillie EilishLizzoKhalid, and Gwen Stefani

The '62nd Grammy Awards' is airing on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 8PM EST.

Take a look at the full list of performers and presenters here!

I'm so happy for them! Congratulations Kings. 👑💜

From getting their performances cut short on music shows as rookies cause their company was small to grammy award performers on the other side of the world absolutely astonishing what they've acheived when you look back at everything

