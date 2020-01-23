BTS officially added to 2020 'Grammy Awards' lineup

BTS have been officially added to the 2020 'Grammy Awards' lineup!



Ariana Grande previously revealed she ran into BTS during rehearsals for the '62nd Grammy Awards', but the ceremony had yet to officially confirm the K-pop group as part of the performing artists. BTS have now been officially added to the list of performers on the 'Grammy Awards' website alongside artists like Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Khalid, and Gwen Stefani.



The '62nd Grammy Awards' is airing on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 8PM EST.



