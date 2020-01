The ladies of EVERGLOW are getting ready to make a comeback early next month!

On January 20 KST, Yuehua Entertainment revealed a new logo for the group through a short video clip. They also revealed a poster-like teaser for their upcoming album 'Reminiscence,' featuring an elegant illustration of a vintage globe and a number of stars. Both the video and the teaser hint at EVERGLOW's comeback on February 3.

Check out the teasers here!