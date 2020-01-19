G-FRIEND gears up for February comeback with 'Labyrinth' album teaser timetable

G-FRIEND is coming out with a new album!

On January 20 KST, the group's agency Source Music unveiled a timetable image detailing the teaser schedule for their new album 'Labyrinth.' The promotions will begin on January 21 with a special teaser entitled 'A Tale of the Glass Bead: Previous Story' before moving onto various photo and video-based content.

Meanwhile, 'Labyrinth' is set for release on February 3.

Check out the teaser schedule below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!