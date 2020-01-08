ENOi's Gun makes a choice in 'Red in the Apple' MV teaser

ENOi's Gun made a choice in his music video teaser for "Red in the Apple".



In the MV teaser, Gun is in a wizard's robe as he chooses an apple from a wall. As previously reported, rookie boy group ENOi are coming back with with their first mini album 'Red in the Apple' on January 12 KST.



Check out Gun's teaser above, Jinwoo's here, Avin's teaser here, Laon's teaser here, and Hamin and Dojin's teasers here if you missed them.