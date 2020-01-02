0

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Rookie boy group ENOi's Avin wakes up a prince in 'Red in the Apple' teaser clip

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group ENOi have revealed their "Red in the Apple" teaser clip featuring Avin.

In the teaser, Avin wakes up a prince surrounded by a pile of apples. As previously reported, ENOi are coming back with with their first mini album 'Red in the Apple' on January 12 KST.

Check out Avin's teaser above, Laon's teaser here, and Hamin and Dojin's teasers here if you missed them.

  1. misc.
  2. ENOI
  3. RED IN THE APPLE
  4. AVIN
