Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals 'Purpose' repackage mood sampler & track list

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed the repackage mood sampler and track list for 'Purpose'.

In Taeyeon's mood sampler, she steps out onto the street as an acoustic guitar beings playing. 'Purpose' is Taeyeon's upcoming repackage album set to drop on January 15 KST.

What do you think of Taeyeon's mood sampler? 

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
  3. PURPOSE
