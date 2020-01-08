Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed the repackage mood sampler and track list for 'Purpose'.
In Taeyeon's mood sampler, she steps out onto the street as an acoustic guitar beings playing. 'Purpose' is Taeyeon's upcoming repackage album set to drop on January 15 KST.
What do you think of Taeyeon's mood sampler?
2
1
Posted by10 minutes ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals 'Purpose' repackage mood sampler & track list
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed the repackage mood sampler and track list for 'Purpose'.
0 269 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment