ENOi's Jinwoo gets ready to shoot in 'Red in the Apple' MV teaser

ENOi's Jinwoo is featured in their latest music video teaser for "Red in the Apple"!



In the MV teaser, Jinwoo is green in a 'Robin Hoon' outfit as he prepares to shoot down an apple. Rookie boy group ENOi are coming back with with their first mini album 'Red in the Apple' on January 12 KST.



Check out Jinwoo's teaser above, Avin's teaser here, Laon's teaser here, and Hamin and Dojin's teasers here if you missed them.



