Rookie boy group ENOi's Hamin sails in 'Red in the Apple' teaser clip

Rookie boy group ENOi's Hamin is sailing in the rookie boy group's latest teaser clip for 'Red in the Apple'.



After their special winter album 'For RAYS, Realize All Your Star', ENOi are coming back with with their first mini album 'Red in the Apple' in January. In the teaser above, Hamin prepares to sail, while Dojin draws up plans for travel in the teaser below.



ENOi's 'Red in the Apple' drops on January 12 KST! Check out the latest teaser above and below and Laon's teaser here if you missed it!





