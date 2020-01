GOT7's Mark has revealed a teaser image for his upcoming solo song "Outta My Head".



On January 8, Mark posted the image below on Twitter along with the release date of January 11. In the teaser, the GOT7 member is wearing a white suit with rhinestones as he clasps his hands together.



He previously performed "Outta My Head" at a fan meeting in July of 2019, but this will be an official release. Stay tuned for updates!