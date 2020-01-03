CLC's Sorn uses her beautiful vocals to cover 'Cater 2 U'

CLC's Sorn has treated fans to a beautiful cover of Edward Avila's "Cater 2 U".
The beautiful but simple video shows the pretty singer performing in front of a pastel pink background.
Check out the cover above!
there literally already was a article about this why did you feel the need to repost it ? https://www.allkpop.com/video/...
