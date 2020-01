'FILA' has finally dropped the last of their ongoing 'FILA x BTS' CF campaign series for their 'Back to School' backpacks - featuring maknae Jungkook!

BTS's very first campaign as this year's global 'FILA' endorsement models has had fans swooning all week, with all of the members transforming into handsome and sweet college campus boys! Check out the last of the individual 'Back to School' series with Jungkook above, and stay tuned for even more content from 'FILA x BTS'!