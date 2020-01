Brave Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group DKB is ready to pick a fight with their enemies, in their fierce set of group debut teaser photos!

Set to debut this coming February 3 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album 'Youth' and title track "Sorry Mama", DKB will be taking on the concept of a rowdy group of rebels, coming to take over the K-Pop scene with their youth and passion!

Check out DKB's group concept photos in three different styles below!