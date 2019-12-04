NCT U's Haechan & Doyoung are cozy at home in 'Coming Home' for 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter' teaser images

NCT U's Haechan and Doyoung are cozy at home in the latest teaser images for their upcoming track "Coming Home".



NCT U are the featured artists for the next 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter' project release, and as you can see in the teasers, they're taking on a romantic, winter concept. "Coming Home" is described as a slow-tempo R&B ballad that will be perfect for the winter.



"Coming Home" drops on December 13 KST. Stay tuned for updates, and check out their previous teasers here if you missed them.