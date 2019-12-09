Stray Kids transport to another dimension in dynamic MV for 'Levanter'

Stray Kids is back with a new single!

On December 9 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group revealed the music video for their new single "Levanter," the title track off their new album 'Clé: LEVANTER,' the latest in 'Clé' album series.



"Levanter" has a lyrical melody and lyrics that involve the theme of seeking your dream. The song was written and composed by group members 3RACHA, with the production handled by J.Y. Park and Herz Analog.



Meanwhile, the group's new album also features previously released singles "Double Knot" and "Astronaut."

Check out the music video for "Levanter" above!