10

5

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Stray Kids transport to another dimension in dynamic MV for 'Levanter'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids is back with a new single!

On December 9 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group revealed the music video for their new single "Levanter," the title track off their new album 'Clé: LEVANTER,' the latest in 'Clé' album series.

"Levanter" has a lyrical melody and lyrics that involve the theme of seeking your dream. The song was written and composed by group members 3RACHA, with the production handled by J.Y. Park and Herz Analog.

Meanwhile, the group's new album also features previously released singles "Double Knot" and "Astronaut."

Check out the music video for "Levanter" above!

  1. Stray Kids
1 948 Share 67% Upvoted

0

seventeenaoty421 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I waited a long time to Levanter and its amazing

They are my inspiration

Share
G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, Jackson, IU, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Min Ho, Suzy, TWICE, HyunA
Top 20 Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram
20 hours ago   40   15,896

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND