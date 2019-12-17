Jang Jae In glitters in 'Venus' MV teaser

Jang Jae In has revealed her music video teaser for "Venus".



In the MV teaser, the singer wears a glittering dress as she sings the song to an unseen audience. "Venus" is a pop ballad about the breaking point in a relationship, and fans can expect the full song on December 18 KST.



What do you think of Jang Jae In's "Venus" MV teaser?