Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jang Jae In glitters in 'Venus' MV teaser

Jang Jae In has revealed her music video teaser for "Venus".

In the MV teaser, the singer wears a glittering dress as she sings the song to an unseen audience. "Venus" is a pop ballad about the breaking point in a relationship, and fans can expect the full song on December 18 KST.

What do you think of Jang Jae In's "Venus" MV teaser?

