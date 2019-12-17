CL drops '+ONE AND ONLY180228+' & '+THNX190519+' MVs

CL has dropped her music videos for "+ONE AND ONLY180228+" and "+THNX190519+".



The former 2NE1 member has been releasing 2 songs a week from her latest album 'In the Name of Love', which was her first release after leaving YG Entertainment, and she's finally released the final tracks on the album. The two MVs follow "+REWIND170205+" and "+DONE161201+" as well as "+PARADOX171115+" and "+I QUIT180327+".



Watch CL's "One and Only" and "THNX" MVs above and below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

