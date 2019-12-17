9

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CL drops '+ONE AND ONLY180228+' & '+THNX190519+' MVs

AKP STAFF

CL has dropped her music videos for "+ONE AND ONLY180228+" and "+THNX190519+".

The former 2NE1 member has been releasing 2 songs a week from her latest album 'In the Name of Love', which was her first release after leaving YG Entertainment, and she's finally released the final tracks on the album. The two MVs follow "+REWIND170205+" and "+DONE161201+" as well as "+PARADOX171115+" and "+I QUIT180327+".

Watch CL's "One and Only" and "THNX" MVs above and below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

  1. 2NE1
  2. CL
1 753 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Peace0825625 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Have to say the first MV's choreo is sick and the dancers did a good job.

Share
See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
15 hours ago   75   42,365

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND