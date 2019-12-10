IMFACT's Taeho drops MV for self-composed track 'Beautiful'

IMFACT's Taeho has dropped the music video for his self-composed track "Beautiful".



The MV features scenes of Taeho against beautiful ocean and forest backdrops. The IMFACT member himself wrote and composed the acoustic ballad song alongside Belite, and the lyrics are about remembering cherished memories with someone special.



Watch Taeho's "Beautiful" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!