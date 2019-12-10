BoA lounges at home in latest 'Starry Night' teaser images

BoA is lounging at home in her latest teaser images for 'Starry Night'.



While BoA's previous teasers featured the singer in the city, her latest reveals her comfortable writing at home. As previously reported, 'Starry Night' includes the title track of the same name featuring Crush as well as songs of various genres to give listeners warmth during the cold season.



BoA's 'Starry Night' drops on December 11 KST. Watch her MV teaser here if you missed it!



