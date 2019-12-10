Tiffany Young opens up about father's debt controversy

Tiffany Young opened up about her father's debt controversy on the December 10th episode of MBC's 'Human Documentary - People are Good'.



The documentary followed the Girls' Generation member along her American solo tour. Tiffany revealed, "I worked 340 days out of the 365 days a year. For 8 years straight. I thought that I should rest. I didn't rest once in 10 years, and I really craved hanging out with my older sister."



On her father, whose debt and fraud controversy made headlines in 2018, she expressed, "We don't contact each other right now. At the time, I wondered how I should explain the situation. I felt a bit like the world was crumbling when my personal life and details even I didn't know about my family were revealed despite my intention or will. I decided to overcome that crumbling feeling and approach it with honesty."



It was previously revealed Tiffany Young had become responsible for her father's debt multiple times in the past, and she eventually broke ties with him.