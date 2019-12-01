Crush's beloved dog makes a special appearance in tracklist teaser for 'From Midnight to Sunrise'

Crush has just dropped the tracklist teaser for his second album 'From Midnight to Sunrise'!

On December 1 KST, his agency P NATION released the full tracklist for the album, which includes title tracks "With You" and "Alone." In the teaser, Crush is standing outside at night, accompanied by his pet dog Doyou, who has become famous on her own for being the inspiration for his hit single "Woo Ah" and the star of his music video for "Outside."

The image also teases a number of featured artists that will appear on the album, with four artists in total's names blocked out with a tape-like detail.

Stay tuned for more news about Crush's album, and check out the tracklist below!