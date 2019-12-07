Fans donate to the orphanage where X1's Lee Han Gyul grew up to celebrate his birthday

X1's Lee Han Gyul turns 20 (21 in Korean age) on December 7, and in celebration of his birthday fans made a donation to the orphanage he grew up.



Lee Han Gyul grew up in an orphanage until he was 7. Even after he was adopted by his parents, he continued to return and volunteered throughout his school years. You can see his autographs and pictures in the office of the orphanage in the picture below. Donations include diapers and Christmas cookies for the children.

Happy birthday Han Gyul!

한결이의 생일을 맞이하여 보육원 아이들에게 준비한 조금 이른 크리스마스 선물이 오늘 도착했습니다!! 알려주신대로 아이들이 좋아하는 과자를 준비했으니 많이 좋아했음 해요:) 많이는 못 해드려서 아쉬운 마음이지만 아이들이 한결이처럼 사랑을 듬뿍 받고 자라길 바래요💙💛 pic.twitter.com/lk2vcnY6St — GosH! (@GosHx1207) December 7, 2019