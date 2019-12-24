Red Velvet's Seulgi says she wants to spend the end of the year with comedian Park Na Rae at 'Na Rae Bar'

9

Red Velvet's Seulgi revealed she'd like to spend the end of the year with comedian Park Na Rae.

On the December 24th episode of 'Cultwo Show', Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy featured as guests, and DJs Kim Tae Kyun and special DJ Yoo Min Sang asked them who they'd like to experience year-end festivities with. Seulgi chose comedian Park Na Rae, saying, "I saw that she's a good cook. I feel like it'll be like a party if I was with her. That's why I feel like it'd be really fun to have fun together. I personally want to get close to her. I'd like it if she invited me to the 'Narae Bar'."

Seulgi continued, "I've never been on the same show as Park Na Rae before." When the DJs said that anyone who hangs out with Park Na Rae needs to know how to drink alcohol, she replied, "Drinking isn't bad."

In other news, Red Velvet recently made a comeback with "Psycho".


its important on the "WHO" and "WHERE" you drink.

its like Shinee's Onew, he went to celebrate a friend's birthday at a club, i dunno why his friends didnt take care of him, but he was so drunk, and accidentally "touch" a lady and got into trouble.

or some other examples, where the celeb drink and tried to drive him and got into a DUI incident.

I think if you drink with good company, and at a safe venue, its okay.

like Heechul, Kyuhyun, Siwon etc often meet up at their house to drink, where its safe from reporters and even if they get dead drunk, its fine, as they wont be DUI or anything.

i think for Narae bar, its quite okay, as she even have ppl who sleep over after they are drunk. but too much drinking can be bad for health and kidney.

