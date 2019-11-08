Former Crayon Pop member/BJ Ellin admits to 1 billion KRW 'romance scam', apologizes to viewers

On November 8, former Crayon Pop member and current 'Afreeca TV' BJ Ellin appeared in a live broadcast, admitting to her previous 'romance scam' accusations.



During this broadcast, Ellin stated, "The victim 'A' gave me a month's time for a chance to apologize, but I stubbornly did not. I wanted to continue my broadcast activities, and so I responded with hasty lies. I'm sorry."

She continued, "I am truly sorry for worsening the entire situation due to my selfishness. I apologized to 'A' in person, and 'A' gratefully accepted my apologize. We came to terms to refrain from creating any more situations which could damage either side."

Finally, Ellin refuted claims that she was also in a relationship while being involved in the 'romance scam' incident. She revealed, "It's not true that I had a boyfriend at the time. I broke up with an ex-boyfriend before I began my BJ promotions. I know that due to my previous mistakes, my attempt to speak the truth now can also fall under suspicion. But this part is entirely true."

Approximately a week ago, BJ Ellin garnered attention after being accused of scamming a viewer 'A' worth approximately 1 billion KRW (~ 860,000 USD) in 'balloon' gifts via Afreeca TV, luxury gifts including jewelry, shoes, bags, and even fees for a new apartment. Then, on November 2, Ellin denied the accusations, choosing to continue with her live broadcasts.

