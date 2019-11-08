15

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former Crayon Pop member/BJ Ellin admits to 1 billion KRW 'romance scam', apologizes to viewers

AKP STAFF

On November 8, former Crayon Pop member and current 'Afreeca TV' BJ Ellin appeared in a live broadcast, admitting to her previous 'romance scam' accusations. 

During this broadcast, Ellin stated, "The victim 'A' gave me a month's time for a chance to apologize, but I stubbornly did not. I wanted to continue my broadcast activities, and so I responded with hasty lies. I'm sorry."

She continued, "I am truly sorry for worsening the entire situation due to my selfishness. I apologized to 'A' in person, and 'A' gratefully accepted my apologize. We came to terms to refrain from creating any more situations which could damage either side." 

Finally, Ellin refuted claims that she was also in a relationship while being involved in the 'romance scam' incident. She revealed, "It's not true that I had a boyfriend at the time. I broke up with an ex-boyfriend before I began my BJ promotions. I know that due to my previous mistakes, my attempt to speak the truth now can also fall under suspicion. But this part is entirely true." 

Approximately a week ago, BJ Ellin garnered attention after being accused of scamming a viewer 'A' worth approximately 1 billion KRW (~ 860,000 USD) in 'balloon' gifts via Afreeca TV, luxury gifts including jewelry, shoes, bags, and even fees for a new apartment. Then, on November 2, Ellin denied the accusations, choosing to continue with her live broadcasts. 

k_kid2,384 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Let's see how different the tone in this comment section is going to be. Because practically everyone was cursing the guy and trashing him in previous articles.

2

DerpinJae290 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Now her credibility is gone. Should've not lied and pretended in the first place

Knowing another person outed her of the issue being true aside from the guy.. she probably knew that her lie can't stand strong against the truth.

