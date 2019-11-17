TXT's Taehyun narrowly avoids a fire in 'Magic Island' teaser clip

5

TXT's Taehyun stumbled across a mysterious fire in his teaser clip for 'Magic Island'!

In the video, he is walking through a dark forest when suddenly, a large puddle beside him catches on fire. Startled, he looks up and also sees a burning branch fall from the sky. As previously reported, the 'Magic Island' clip teases TXT's full album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC', which centers around a magical forest on an island.

Check out Hueningkai's teaser, Soobin's teaser, and Yeonjun and Beomgyu's teasers here if you missed it.

