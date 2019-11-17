3

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

GOT7 hilariously incorporate 'Running Man'-style survival game into new 'You Calling My Name' dance practice video

GOT7 just put an unusual twist on their typical dance practice videos!

On November 17 KST, the group's agency JYP Entertainment unveiled the 'name tag survival' version of the "You Calling My Name" dance practice.


In the clip, the members are all wearing velcro name tags across their chests, and while they dance to the song, they will be occasionally stopped. During this time, they must fight to protect their name tag while trying to rip off another member's. The member who loses their name tag is not only out of the game, but is given a comical penalty.

Find out who wins by checking out the 'name tag survival' dance practice video above!

