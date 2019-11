Cosmic Girls is only days away from the release of their seventh mini album 'As You Wish'!

On November 17 KST, the group released the highlight medley for the album. 'As You Wish' includes seven new tracks overall, including a title track of the same name, "Luckitty-cat," "Lights Up," "WW," "Badaboom," "Full Moon," and "Don't Touch."

Meanwhile, 'As You Wish' is set for release on November 19 KST.

Check out the full highlight medley above!