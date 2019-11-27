BTS top 'TMI News' list of most legendary 'MAMA' performances

BTS topped Mnet 'TMI News' list of the most legendary performances on the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'!



The November 27th episode of 'TMI News' ranked the most legendary performances, and BTS took 1st place with their performances at the '2017 MAMA', where they opened with "Not Today", performed "DNA", and more. The episode also revealed BTS's first performance at the '2014 MAMA', which took place on the red carpet instead of on stage.



Other artists who made the list include Seo Taiji in 2014, Psy in 2012, 2NE1 in 2015, GD X Taeyang in 2014, BoA in 2005, and Seventeen and NU'EST W's collaboration in 2017.



Watch BTS's segment above and the rest below!



