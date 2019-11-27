3

8

Variety
Posted by germainej

BTS top 'TMI News' list of most legendary 'MAMA' performances

AKP STAFF

BTS topped Mnet 'TMI News' list of the most legendary performances on the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The November 27th episode of 'TMI News' ranked the most legendary performances, and BTS took 1st place with their performances at the '2017 MAMA', where they opened with "Not Today", performed "DNA", and more. The episode also revealed BTS's first performance at the '2014 MAMA', which took place on the red carpet instead of on stage.

Other artists who made the list include Seo Taiji in 2014, Psy in 2012, 2NE1 in 2015, GD X Taeyang in 2014, BoA in 2005, and Seventeen and NU'EST W's collaboration in 2017.

Watch BTS's segment above and the rest below!

jhopes-shadow794 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

BTS' 2017 performance was so incredible. Especially their Mic Drop performance! I still watch it till this day.

Share

2

Kirsty_Louise9,087 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Absolutely deserved, BTS always put on incredible performances at award shows. Kings! 👑💜

Share

