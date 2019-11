TOMORROW x TOGETHER's maknaes, Hueningkai and Taehyun show how they train their vocals for live performances.

On November 9, the group tweeted a video clip of Huening Kai and Taehyun singing while running on the treadmill, with a hashtag "Maknaes practicing live performance for their favorite song"



Fans were amazed at stable vocals of them whilst running on the treadmill. Were you also surprised?