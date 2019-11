GOT7 is piquing interest and anticipation with their latest album spoiler for comeback album 'Call My Name'.

Just a day before the full release, the group dropped an album spoiler video featuring snippets of all tracks on their upcoming album 'Call My Name.' The album will be released on November 4 at 6 PM KST with the title song 'You Calling My Name'.

Take a glimpse at the album above! Are you all excited?