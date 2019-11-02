IZ*ONE unveils tracklist for its 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ'

IZ*ONE has revealed tracklist for their upcoming 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ'. The album features 12 songs with the title song 'Fiesta'.

On the list, 'Dream Like' has members Kwon Eun Bi, Miyawaki Sakura, Kang Hye Won, Choi Ye Na, Honda Hitomi, and Jang Won Young next to it. 'AYAYAYA', 'So Curious', 'Day Dream', 'Pink Blusher', 'Our night too shall pass', respectively, also have some of the member's names next to the song title. 'BLOOM*IZ' is set for release on November 11 at 6 PM KST.

Are you excited about IZ*ONE's full comeback?




